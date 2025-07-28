WWE Unreal Director On How Show Aims To Bring In New Fans

WWE Unreal Season 1 director Chris Weaver recently appeared on the Jimmy V3 Podcast (h/t Fightful) and talked about WWE Unreal on Netflix. The show features behind-the-scenes looks at WWE’s creative process, and Weaver discussed how the show aims to bring new fans to the promotion. Highlights of his comments are below.

“I think that was a goal for WWE for sure, it was like, they’ve seen how these behind the scenes follow doc series on Netflix have sort of propelled leagues and athletes and opened up to new audiences. I think that was a major goal for them. Let’s see if we can get more people to watch this thing and expand our footprint, expand our audience, our fan base. So yes, and hopefully we’re going to do that. I know it’s been a polarizing discussion in the wrestling realm. But my hope is… the next fan coming in is what we’re after. Bringing in new fans.”

WWE Unreal premieres on Netflix on July 29th.