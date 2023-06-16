WWE News: Update On Jerry Lawler’s Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher’s Death, Corporate Website Updated, Biography Episodes Online

– A hearing is scheduled for August in Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit over the death of his son Brian Christopher. As reported back in 2019, Lawler sued Hardeman County, Tennessee after Brian died while incarcerated for a DUI arrest. Lawler alleges that the Sheriff’s Office failed to provide Brian with treatment for drug and alcohol issues during his incarceration, and that they “altogether failed to provide him with appropriate care after he was assaulted by another inmate” on the day Brian died.

According to PWInsider, the hearing is scheduled for August 3rd at 2:30 PM local time.

– The site also notes that WWE has updated their corporate site’s leadership section, which now has new pics for Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn. For those curious, McMahon’s does indeed have his mustache.

– A&E has posted the full Biography: WWE Legends episodes for Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, and Booker T on YouTube: