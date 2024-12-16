WWE News: Update On Liv Morgan Being Busted Open On Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther Praised For Match Finish

– A new report has a bit more details on Liv Morgan being busted open during last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event taping. As reported, Morgan was bleeding from the nose during her WWE Women’s World Championship match with IYO SKY, though it was reported today that Morgan’s nose was not broken and she’s fine.

Fightful Select reports that the belief immediately after the match that Morgan’s blood was the result of a piercing after IYO SKY’s knew strike.

– The site also notes that got a lot of credit backstage for “saving” the ending spot of his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.