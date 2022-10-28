wrestling / News

WWE News: Video Looks At Liv Morgan’s Chucky Appearance, Jesse Ventura Joins Cameo

October 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan Chucky Image Credit: SYFY

– Liv Morgan had her big dream moment of appearing on Chucky, and a new WWE video looks behind the scenes at her appearance. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Go behind the scenes with Liv Morgan as she fulfills a lifelong dream by becoming one of Chucky’s victims.”

– Jesse Ventura has joined Cameo. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to announce the news:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chucky, Jesse Ventura, Liv Morgan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading