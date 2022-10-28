wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Looks At Liv Morgan’s Chucky Appearance, Jesse Ventura Joins Cameo
– Liv Morgan had her big dream moment of appearing on Chucky, and a new WWE video looks behind the scenes at her appearance. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Go behind the scenes with Liv Morgan as she fulfills a lifelong dream by becoming one of Chucky’s victims.”
– Jesse Ventura has joined Cameo. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to announce the news:
Jesse "The Body" has come to Cameo! Want me to cut a wrestling promo for you? Wish you or someone you love a happy birthday? You could even ask for advice on what boots match best with your feather boa? 🤔Put in your requests now!https://t.co/dRop9YrMQP
— Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) October 28, 2022
