wrestling / News
WWE Shares Video of Nia Jax Beating Britt Baker From 2016 Episode of Raw
May 30, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is getting a little social media attention piggybacking off AEW Double or Nothing, sharing a video of Nia Jax dominating Britt Baker from an older episode of Raw. The company’s Instagram account shared a clip of Jax beating Baker in a squash match from the July 25th, 2016 episode of the Monday night show which you can check out below. The video was shared with a hashtag promoting May’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The match was Jax’s main roster debut, and Baker’s sole appearance for WWE on television. Baker is facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship tonight at Double or Nothing.
