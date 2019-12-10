WWE Confirms Wellness Policy Violations & Suspensions for Robert Roode and Primo

– After the news was initially reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE has confirmed the wellness policy violations for Eddie Colon (Primo) and Robert Roode. You can check out WWE’s announcement on the news below.

This is the first wellness policy violation for both Superstars. They have been suspended for 30 days each, effective immediately.

It’s unknown what substances Roode and Colon tested positive for. Roode last appeared on WWE programming on the Nov. 29 edition of Friday Night Smackdown. He received a beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns. In post-show video, Roode was getting stretchered out, when Reigns attacked him again and flipped Roode’s stretcher over (see below).

Primo has reportedly been working in Puerto Rico recently alongside Epico in WWC, which is the promotion for Primo’s father Carlos Colon Sr.