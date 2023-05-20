WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Vacated, New Champions To Be Crowned

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have been vacated due to Liv Morgan’s injury, with new champions to be crowned in two weeks. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Morgan’s injury from last week’s WWE Smackdown match meant that she and Raquel Rodriguez had to vacate the championships.

In two weeks, new champions will determined in a Fatal Four-Way match between the following:

* Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey

* Bayley and Iyo Sky

* Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* Raquel Rodriguez and a partner of her choice

Morgan and Rodriguez’s reign ends at 39 days. They won the titles from Becky Lynch and Lita on the April 10th episode of Raw.