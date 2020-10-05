wrestling / News
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Tonight’s RAW
WWE has announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against The Riott Squad on tonight’s edition of RAW.
Here’s the full release from WWE:
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line when Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defend their titles against The Riott Squad tonight on Raw.
Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan have been eager to prove that they can not only hang with the champions but dethrone them. On the other hand, when they’re not bickering with each other, Jax & Baszler have been out to show that anyone who steps in their path will meet a singular fate: utter destruction.
Who will leave the WWE ThunderDome with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!
The match between the two teams was originally supposed to take place at Clash of Champions before it was pulled prior to the show.
