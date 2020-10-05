WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against The Riott Squad on tonight’s edition of RAW.

Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan have been eager to prove that they can not only hang with the champions but dethrone them. On the other hand, when they’re not bickering with each other, Jax & Baszler have been out to show that anyone who steps in their path will meet a singular fate: utter destruction.

Who will leave the WWE ThunderDome with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!