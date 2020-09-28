wrestling / News
WWE Provides Women’s Tag Team Titles Update After Clash of Champions Match Cancellation
September 28, 2020
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were not medically cleared to compete at Clash of Champions last night, but they will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships as soon as they can. WWE posted a video featuring Kayla Baxton which provides an update on the situation, which saw Jax and Baszler (as well as Nikki Cross) be pulled from the show and labeled as “not medically cleared.”
Braxton says in the video that Jax and Baszler will defend their titles against the Riott Squad, who were set to get their shot at the titles last night, “once they are medically cleared.”
.@KaylaBraxtonWWE has an update regarding the #WomensTagTitles! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ef3KUDFIkq
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
