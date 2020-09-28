wrestling / News

WWE Provides Women’s Tag Team Titles Update After Clash of Champions Match Cancellation

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler Nia Jax WWE WOmen's Tag Team Titles

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were not medically cleared to compete at Clash of Champions last night, but they will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships as soon as they can. WWE posted a video featuring Kayla Baxton which provides an update on the situation, which saw Jax and Baszler (as well as Nikki Cross) be pulled from the show and labeled as “not medically cleared.”

Braxton says in the video that Jax and Baszler will defend their titles against the Riott Squad, who were set to get their shot at the titles last night, “once they are medically cleared.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nia Jax, RAW, Shayna Baszler, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading