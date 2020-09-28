More Details On WWE Pulling Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax From Clash of Champions

As we reported last night, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross were all pulled from the WWE Clash of Champions PPV, WWE announcing the three were “not medically cleared.” This caused changes to the card, as the women’s tag team title match was pulled from the show and Bayley defended her title against Asuka, not Cross. That was Asuka’s second match of the night, after her match with Zelina Vega was moved up from the Kickoff show. The initial reports said the removal was COVID-related but WWE did not confirm that.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the belief is that the women do not have COVID but simply came into contact with it. It’s unknown who did or didn’t, as Dave Meltzer just noted that “it might be all three” that had contact, but for sure one or two. He also noted at “at least two of the three” are healthy.

The report also stated that WWE knew they would have to make changes at least as early as Friday, if not earlier. They knew that the Smackdown Women’s title match was going to have to be removed on Friday, but continued to promote it. They may have also known about the tag title match as well by then.

Interestingly enough, Jax said that the WWE’s report of her not being medically cleared was a lie.