Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross ‘Not Medically Cleared’ For Clash of Champions

WWE has confirmed that two matches are off Clash of Champions, with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross ‘not medically cleared’ for the show. Charlie Caruso confirmed during the Kickoff Show that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match and Smackdown Women’s Championship match will not happen due to the revelation.

It was added that Bayley will be on the show to address the situation with her championship, while the Women’s Tag Team Championship situation will be addressed on Raw tomorrow. Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship defense against Zelina Vega is officially on the main show now, and as previously noted Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party for Nakamura and Cesaro’s Smackdown Tag Team Titles is now on the pre-show.

It was reported earlier today that the removals are due to COVID-19, but WWE did not confirm that.

