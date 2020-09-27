UPDATEDx2: More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)

UPDATEx2: F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez also has more details on the changes to tonight’s Clash of Champions. According to Alvarez via his Twitter account, Cross, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax are all off the card. Jax and Baszler being off the show likely explains why the women’s tag team title match has been removed from tonight’s show.

We will have more in a moment but Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are all off Clash of Champions. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 27, 2020

It should be noted that WWE was still advertising the women’s tag team title match as still taking place for the event earlier today:

UPDATE: FIGHTFUL Select has some more details on Bayley vs. Nikki Cross being off tonight’s Clash of Champions card. According to the latest report, the last-minute changes to Clash of Champions are because of the recent COVID outbreak that has not just affected WWE but all of pro wrestling.

You can read more on WWE’s statement on most recent COVID-19 outbreak RIGHT HERE. It was previously reported that there was concern among sources that the coronavirus could have spread to the main roster since NXT trainees worked as masked members of Retribution last Monday.

Fightful noted that WWE has been planning Cross’ absence for Clash of Champions since earlier this week. It’s still unknown how the women’s tag title match is being affected, or if WWE plans to reschedule the matchup. However, the report notes that there is some frustration backstage over the new changes.

Additionally, two wrestlers who were spoked to for Fightful’s report expressed frustration with WWE’s current training methods, which they say left wrestlers more open to exposure to the coronavirus.

PWInsider is also reporting that it’s been “confirmed” that Cross vs. Bayley is off tonight’s card. Bayley reportedly might still make an appearance tonight, but Cross is said to not be in attendance at the Amway Center at all and won’t be competing later tonight.

As a result of Cross vs. Bayley being off the show, Asuka vs. Zelina Vega for the Raw women’s title is now being moved up to the main card. The match was originally scheduled for the Kickoff show. Now, WWE is reportedly working on a new match to take place on the Kickoff.

WWE has not yet made any announcements on the changes to tonight’s card or Kickoff. As of two hours ago, the WWE Twitter account was still promoting Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, which you can see below:

ORIGINAL: POST Wrestling and John Pollock, tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions 2020 card is expected to be going through some significant changes, and two matches are either going to be changed or removed from the card completely.

Previously, Smackdown women’s champion Bayley was scheduled to defend her title against Nikki Cross. According to the update, that match is no longer taking place. Cross did not appear on last Friday’s episode, but Bayley did cut a promo to hype up the match and continued to do so yesterday on Talking Smack.

Per the report, there’s expected to be a last-minute replacement for Nikki Cross. There’s no word yet on why the change is happening.

Another match that’s reportedly undergoing another change is the WWE women’s tag team title match with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defending the titles against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. As of now, the women’s tag title match is said to be completely “off” the show.

Pollock’s report noted that the jettisoning of the matches will be addressed during the show later tonight. WWE Clash of Champions 2020 is set to begin with the Kickoff show at 6:00 pm EST. The main card will start on the WWE Network at 7:00 pm EST.