More Details On Wrestlers What Plans Were Changed Due To COVID At NXT Taping, Note On Who Was Absent

It was reported earlier this week that multiple people tested positive for COVID-19 at the September 9 NXT tapings, resulting in several, “significant” changes to plans for the show.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, while the number is not as high as WWE’s latest outbreak (38), it’s not a small number of infected wrestlers either. The belief is that one of the coaches at the Performance Center got COVID, and this resulted in the outbreak. It also includes a few people on the main roster which could have an effect on this week’s TV. It had been previously reported that some people had been more relaxed about wearing masks to stop the spread of the virus.

The changes also included plans for future episodes. The match featuring Danny Burch and Roderick Strong vs. Fabian Aichner and Raul Mendoza was supposed to set up a match between The Undisputed Era (Strong and Fish) and Burch and Oney Lorcan. The match can’t happen next week, but may end up happening in two weeks. Fish was not on the show, but it has not been confirmed that he tested positive. Also absent were announcers Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett, but again, this doesn’t confirm anything.