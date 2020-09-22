WWE Reportedly Changes NXT Plans After Multiple COVID-19 Positive Tests

WWE reportedly had to change up several aspects of NXT programming plans over the past couple of weeks after several people tested positive for COVID-19. Fightful Select reports that there were several positive tests the week of September 9th that resulted in “significant changes” to programming, with many recruits training at the temporary Performance Center testing positive for the virus.

The test results let to several classes at the Performance Center being canceled, with some “essential coaches” apparently sticking around. The Performance Center mandates that masks be worn while outside the ring, but not inside the ring or in the gym area. WWE was aware of the situation before last week’s episode of NXT.

WWE had an outbreak of COVID-19 in June in which the number of people who tested positive at the time were said to be in the double digits.

Florida reporter Jon Alba has also reported the news independently of Fightful, noting that according to one of his sources some had gotten “relaxed” about mask wearing in areas were some people gather and that there had been concern over that. He added that he’s been told that people were still testing for COVID as recently as this weekend.

