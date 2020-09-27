SmackDown Tag Title Match Confirmed for Clash of Champions Kickoff, Livestream Now Available

– The WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff livestream is now online. The Kickoff show is now slated to feature SmackDown tag team champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defending their titles against Lucha House Party. WWE confirmed the match change in the video description on their YouTube channel, per the following:

“Before the Gold Rush at WWE Clash of Champions, get all of the late-breaking news and expert rivalry analysis, and watch as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro defend their titles against Lucha House Party!”

Asuka vs. Zelina Vega for the Raw women’s title was originally scheduled for the Kickoff, but it appears that those plans have changed. You can check out the livestream for the Kickoff right here: