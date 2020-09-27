Backstage Update on Match Change to Clash of Champions Kickoff Show (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions 2020 event appears to be in disarray as some major last-minute changes are being made to the event. As noted, the Nikki Cross vs. Bayley and women’s tag team title matches are said to be off the card, as Nikki Cross and women’s tag champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are all off the show and not backstage for tonight. PWInsider has an update with news on some additional changes being made for tonight’s show.

As noted, the Raw women’s title match featuring Asuka vs. Zelina Vega is expected to be moved to the main pay-per-view card off the Kickoff show. As a result, this left the Kickoff show without a televised match. Due to the last-minute scrambling and chaos, the SmackDown tag team title match with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defending their titles against Lucha House Party is reportedly being moved to the Kickoff show.

WWE was advertising the SmackDown tag team title match for the main Clash of Champions broadcast earlier today via Twitter, which you can see below. As of 7:30 am EST, Asuka vs. Vega was still being advertised for the Kickoff:

WWE has not yet made any announcements or confirmations on changes to the card, and the Kickoff show is slated to begin in just about an hour at 6:00 pm EST.