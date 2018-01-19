A WWE WrestleMania 35 Announcement Is Rumored For Next Week

– According to the WrestleVotes Twitter, who has broken stories in the past, an announcement is expected to be made about the WWE WrestleMania 35 location next week. Here is what they posted…

Still lots of discussion regarding the WrestleMania 35 location. The difference between the 2 "finalists" is 96 miles. An hour & half drive. So is it that big of deal? If your flying in either way, it shouldn't matter too much. Yes, the 2 cities / area is much different tho. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 10, 2018