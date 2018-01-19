 

wrestling / News

A WWE WrestleMania 35 Announcement Is Rumored For Next Week

January 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE

– According to the WrestleVotes Twitter, who has broken stories in the past, an announcement is expected to be made about the WWE WrestleMania 35 location next week. Here is what they posted…

article topics :

WrestleMania 35, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading