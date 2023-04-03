What Happened After WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Went Off The Air

411’s Jeffrey Harris is live at WWE WrestleMania 39 tonight and noted that after the show went off the air, a dejected Cody Rhodes remained in the ring looking devastated and dejected as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline walked up the ramp and to the back. Cameras got close-ups of the defeated Cody.

Cody paced around the ring and his music started playing as he left the ring and walked back up the entrance ramp without the WWE Championship.

