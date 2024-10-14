WWE WrestleMania 41 Hospitality Packages Announced

WWE announced the WrestleMania 41 hospitality packages ahead of the 2025 event. WWE issued the following:

On Location Releases WrestleMania 41 Hospitality Packages Featuring Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

Fans Can Now Purchase Hospitality Packages Combining Premium Tickets with Exclusive Experiences – Hospitality with John Cena, In-Ring Photo Opp, Superstar Walkout, Topgolf with The Miz and more.

October 14, 2024: WrestleMania 41 hospitality packages from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Provider of the WWE, are now available for purchase here. Fans looking to secure their spot at WrestleMania 41, taking place April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, can explore hospitality packages that combine premium tickets with world-class service inside and outside Allegiant Stadium, exclusive entertainment, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

“On Location and WWE are continually innovating and pushing the boundaries of what a fan experience can be at one of the biggest live sporting events in the world,” said Rachel Nabatian, Head of Combat Sports, On Location. “Our shared commitment is reflected in the many new and unique experiences we are introducing at WrestleMania 41 that bring fans closer than ever before to the action and their favorite WWE Superstars. We look forward to delivering the dream WrestleMania to WWE’s biggest supporters and ensuring they leave with memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Like our partners at On Location, we are passionate about delivering best-in-class hospitality experiences at WWE’s biggest events,” added Kendall Calcano, WWE Vice President, Revenue.

On Location’s elevated WrestleMania 41 offerings include, but are not limited to, the following:

WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Party: Attend a welcome party complete with all-inclusive food and drinks, an on-stage appearance by Cody Rhodes, stunning views of the strip, interactive experiences, and more.

TopGolf with The Miz & WWE Superstars: Participate in some friendly competition while enjoying all-inclusive food and drinks and photo opportunities with The Miz and WWE Superstars.

3-Day WWE World Access: Gain fast pass access to this interactive fan event featuring immersive experiences and exhibits, meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, and more.

Superstar Walkout: Step onto the iconic WrestleMania stage and live out your dream of walking toward the ring, complete with music.

In-Ring Photo Opp: Step inside the ring at WrestleMania with a professional photographer who will capture the epic moment.

In-Venue Pre-Show Hospitality with Superstar Appearances: Before the show begins, enjoy all-inclusive food and drinks in Allegiant Stadium and WWE Superstar appearances.

Hospitality Appearance by John Cena: Official Priority Pass Hospitality experience with an appearance by WWE Legend John Cena during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Join us to celebrate John’s final WrestleMania.

Post-Show Press Conference Access: Enjoy exclusive access to the WrestleMania 41 post-show press conference for insights into the day’s matches and a photo opp at the desk.

As the Official Fan Hospitality Provider of the WWE, On Location offers unrivaled access to all premier WWE events, providing fans with unforgettable experiences at WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, SummerSlam, and others. Official packages feature premium seating, in-venue hospitality, Superstar meet and greets, unique behind-the-scenes activities, and more.