UPDATED: WWE Writer Who Was Fired Over Vince McMahon’s Name Being Mentioned During Bret Hart HOF Speech Claims He Quit The Company

UPDATE: In a post on Twitter, former WWE creative team member Robert Evans, who was reported to have been fired from WWE during the Hall of Fame ceremony this past Saturday, is claiming that he actually quit the company.

According to PWInsider, his statement is actually true. It became apparent that Evans was going to be fired over what had happened at the Hall of Fame, as Vince was furious that his name was mentioned during Bret Hart’s speech. So instead of letting that happen, Evans simply quit. In other words, they couldn’t fire him if he quit.

Original: PWInsider reports that WWE creative team member Robert Evans was fired by WWE during the Hall of Fame ceremony after a speech he produced mentioned Vince McMahon’s name. McMahon has told people for years that he doesn’t want to be mentioned or praised during the ceremony, which has become a running gag. When his name was mentioned this year, Evans was blamed since he was the writer and producer of the segment. He was then fired at the gorilla position as the ceremony was happening.

Bret Hart’s induction speech featured a story of the first time McMahon reacted to the Hart Foundation and praised their work, but there’s no word on if Evans worked on that speech. DX also mentioned McMahon, but that may have been a reaction to what had happened earlier in the night. After all the mentions of his name, Billy Gunn joked that McMahon couldn’t fire him. This would confirm what Sean Waltman said during a recent podcast, where he claimed that McMahon was “furious” and that “someone got fired.”

Evans has wrestling experience for ROH, CHIKARA and other promotions as RD Evans and Archibald Peck, and was trained by Skandar Akbar. He signed with WWE creative in the fall of 2016. He was said to be liked by those who worked with him.