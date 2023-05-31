WWE News: New Writer Positions Open, Corey Graves & Carmella Set For Tamron Hall Show

– WWE is seeking new potential writers in a posting about openings for the position. The company posted an opening to LinkedIn seeking new writers that reads as follows:

WWE develops and produces 52 weeks of original programming including Monday Night Raw, the longest running weekly episodic television show in history airing on USA, and Friday Night SmackDown airing in primetime every Friday night on FOX. Both Raw and SmackDown combine action, drama, reality, comedy and adventure! The goal of the Creative team is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic, diverse, larger-than-life characters on or off television!

Key Responsibilities

* Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent.

* Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines for RAW, SmackDown, and select programming on the WWE Network

* Collaborate with a team of writers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

* Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

* Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each Talent’s skills and history

* Weekly travel to our shows (RAW or Smackdown) & rotating travel to PPV’s (Pay-Per-View’s)

* Attend and contribute in creative writing team meetings every week at our Stamford, CT HQ

Qualifications

* 5+ years of writing for TV, film or social media

* Producing and Directing experience a plus

* Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus

* Experience in Live TV production a plus

* Plugged into social media trends

* Previous experience working with On-Screen Talent, Creative Writers, and Producers

* Understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required

* BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or validated experience in lieu of a degree