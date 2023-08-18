wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Plays Baldur’s Gate III On UpUpDownDown, Austin Theory On After the Bell
UpUpDownDown has released a video of Xavier Woods playing Baldur’s Gate III following the wildly successful game’s official release this month. You can see the video below, which is from Woods playing during the early access period before it launched on August 3rd.
The D&D game, which uses the 5th Edition D&D ruleset and is set within the game’s Forgotten Realms setting, has received acclaim from critics and has sold over 2.5 million copies.
– Austin Theory is the guest on this week’s After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
Fresh off losing his United States Championship to Rey Mysterio last week, Austin Theory returns to the podcast to discuss his championship reign, what’s next for him on SmackDown and his WrestleMania match with John Cena. Plus, Corey and Kevin give their thoughts on their first night behind the desk with Michael Cole on SmackDown.
