wrestling / News
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
January 21, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show.
– The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On the Realism Of Jay Briscoe’s Promos, The Briscoes’ Influence On Tag Team Wrestling
- Update on WWE’s Plans For the Undisputed Tag Team Championship
- Eric Bischoff On If The Khans Could Buy WWE, Whether They Have the Money To Do So
- Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing