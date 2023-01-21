wrestling / News

WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Gowan Mr America Hulk Hogan WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show.

– The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.

Zach Gowan

