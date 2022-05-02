WWR+ Hit Em Up Style Results 5.1.22: Willow Nightingale Battles Jordan Blade, More

WWR+ hosted their latest show, Hit Em Up Style, on Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island with Willow Nightingale on the main event and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Ashley D’Amboise def. Little Mean Kathleen

* Trish Adora def. Tina San Antonio

* Webber Hatfield & Shea McCoy def. Damian Adams & Antonio Zambrano

* Tiara James def. JC Storm

* Edith Surreal & Erica Leigh def. Kennedi Copeland & Riley Shepard

* Jody Threat def. Davienne

* Willow Nightingale def. Jordan Blade