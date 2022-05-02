wrestling / News
WWR+ Hit Em Up Style Results 5.1.22: Willow Nightingale Battles Jordan Blade, More
WWR+ hosted their latest show, Hit Em Up Style, on Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island with Willow Nightingale on the main event and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):
* Ashley D’Amboise def. Little Mean Kathleen
* Trish Adora def. Tina San Antonio
* Webber Hatfield & Shea McCoy def. Damian Adams & Antonio Zambrano
* Tiara James def. JC Storm
* Edith Surreal & Erica Leigh def. Kennedi Copeland & Riley Shepard
I just hope both teams had fun @WWRProWrestling @fetemusic #HitEmUpStyle pic.twitter.com/cowapyS1H6
— Mmm Whatcha Shea (@TheSheaMcCoy) May 1, 2022
* Jody Threat def. Davienne
* Willow Nightingale def. Jordan Blade
DAMN! What a knee to Willow!@Jordan_Blade92 #hitemupstyle @WWRProWrestling
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/cN32plVAXl
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) May 1, 2022
MAIN EVENT time as @willowwrestles makes her way to the ring! 💜😃#hitemupstyle @WWRProWrestling
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/38kIJZYTjP
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) May 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002
- Road Dogg on VKM Taking Shots at WWE, Anger at WWE for Reforming Degeneration X
- Alexa Bliss on Mickie James Telling Her That Her Ring Shorts Were on Backwards During Match
- Raquel Rodriguez, Killer Kross & More React to WWE NXT Releases