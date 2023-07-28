Xavier Woods Says Chad Gable Deserves More Spotlight Time

In a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, New Day’s Xavier Woods responded to an inquiry about underrated talent in the wrestling industry (per Fightful). Woods named Raw’s Chad Gable assomeone deserving of more focus, based on his talent, ability, and training. You can find a highlight from Woods and watch the full interview below.

On underrated wrestlers and the cyclical nature of the industry: “Gable. It’s very true. There are a lot of very underrated people and not to get on a weird high horse, I don’t believe that wrestling owes you anything. You know, wrestling is its entity in itself. We’re all trying to be the absolute best that we can be. We all want a shot. We all want to be on camera. We all want to have these long, grueling matches to show everybody how hard we’ve worked and what we’ve been able to do. I think that they’re right now, especially right now, not just in WWE, but in all of wrestling. I don’t think that there’s been a time where there have been more talented people across the board in this industry ever. That’s not a slight on the previous generation, but I do believe that the generation that comes before you, it’s their job to help you become the best generation of all time. So it’s our job to make the next generation the best generation of all time so that things get better for the boys for the girls and for the fans as well. So, right now seeing as many people that are as talented as they are in this industry, it makes me so happy for the future of what we have as wrestlers, to see people grow. For me, personally, I want to see Chad Gable get a spotlight because he just deserves one. He’s a guy who came in, an Olympic-level wrestler, and fell into this and learned quick, and his athletic, agile, smart, creative, all of these things. So my vote is for Gable. That’s a very long-winded way to say that.”