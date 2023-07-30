Xavier Woods On How He Found Out G4 Was Shutting Down, Dream Hosting Gig

Xavier Woods was part of the G4 on-screen team when it shut down, and he recently recalled his reaction to the shuttering. Woods spoke with Superstar Crossover and you can check out a few highlights below (per Fightful:

On when he found out G4 was shutting down: “So, G4, actually, I found out on Twitter. I was on an airplane and I realized I could get on Twitter on the internet in the air, and G4 was just randomly terminated. I got no email, got no call that all of our jobs were gone. It was a crazy day. I never got a call, an email. When I landed, I hit up all the other hosts. And they already had a group chat going and the group chat was blowing up. Like, ‘What happened?’ Yeah, it kind of imploded, but we had fun while it lasted, you know?” Woods said to Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover when discussing the G4 shut down.

On diversifying his career options: “One thing that I don’t think a lot of us talk about as adults is that there are chapters to this. You are not going to stay in the same profession your entire life, most likely. For me as a professional wrestler, eventually, that chapter ends, and being able to talk to so many of the veterans and seeing what that was like for them transitioning to not traveling anymore into owning a business, into building a podcast, whatever it is, that takes time, and it’s scary. This is what I’ve known for almost 20 years. This is life. You know, I’ve been a wrestler longer than half my life. That’s how I’ve identified myself. So I’ve been doing a lot of work in the video game space because I wanted to do two things when I was a kid, be a pro wrestler with WWE, a WWE Superstar, and work in video games. I made this YouTube channel eight years ago, UpUpDownDown, where we play live games, we’re doing all this stuff, and so I’ve been able to start writing a couple pages of my next chapter before this one ends because I wanted to make sure that I’m set up, that I can still have fun. My dad said, ‘If you have a hobby that you love, and you can turn it into a job, that’s how you live.’ So, that’s all my focus has been.”

On his dream hosting job: “Honestly? Probably Wheel of Fortune for ones that are already established. If I had my magic wand and I can bring one back, I don’t know if you remember this. There was a show on Nickelodeon called Nick Arcade. I want to host a new Nick Arcade on there. That’s the big goal… So, without saying too much, I mean, we may have been talking. It’s always good to put the goals out there and keep yourself accountable.”