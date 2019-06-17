WWE News: Xavier Woods Raises $23,000 For Charity, The Miz Set For Signing, 43 Episodes of Mid-Atlantic Added To WWE Network

– Xavier Woods raised $23,000 for Connor’s Cure while taking part in the Fortnite Summer Block. He will also take part in a 50-team Fortnite Pro Am to try to raise more money for the charity.

– The Miz will sign autographs today at the Crickett Wireless store in Lynwood, CA at 10 AM PT.

– WWE has added 43 episodes of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling to the WWE Network. After RAW tonight, they will add a new episode of 365 focusing on Alexa Bliss.