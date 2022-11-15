XFL Draft Kicks Off Tomorrow, League Reveals How to Watch

The XFL Draft will begin tomorrow, and the relaunched football league has revealed how to watch. The league announced on Monday that the Draft will begin tomorrow, with several ways to watch as you can see below:

XFL Draft Week presented by ZipRecruiter is HERE!

It’s finally here. XFL Draft Week, presented by ZipRecruiter, begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15 and continues through Thursday, November 17. All the action starts with the QB Selection Show hosted by ESPN’s Stormy Buonantony and tomorrow evening you will be able to watch the behind-the-scenes program, Drive to the XFL Draft presented by ZipRecruiter airing on ESPN2. Wednesday is day one of the XFL Draft presented by ZipRecruiter with the conclusion on Thursday. Over the next three days we have a lot in store for you.

Below is a full schedule including the best ways to watch, follow along and be part of the action.

XFL Quarterback Selection Show: Streaming live on XFL.COM beginning at 11am PT/2pm ET.

Drive to the XFL Draft: Presented by ZipRecruiter premieres on ESPN 2 at 7pm PT/10pm ET.

Day 1 XFL Draft: Presented by ZipRecruiter: Begins at 8:30am PT/11:30am ET. Day 1 is broken into four positional groupings, with 11 rounds of selections per group.

Day 2 XFL Draft: Presented by ZipRecruiter: Begins at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET where specialists will be featured followed by open rounds.

Fans will be able to follow Draft events with a live and interactive Draft Central board at XFL.COM/DRAFT. Be sure to follow @xfldefenders where you will find specific DC Defenders selections & behind-the-scenes coverage each day.

And we invite you to be part of the excitement on social using #XFLDraft for a chance to have your content featured on Draft Central as part of the fan experience.

“The Draft is just the start of an incredible new chapter for these players. We cannot wait to welcome this inspiring new talent to the XFL.” said Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia.