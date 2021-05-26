YOSHI-HASHI Accepts NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title Challenge at NJPW Event

– NJPW has announced that Los Ingobernables de Japon will challenge the CHAOS team of YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team titles at a later date. The challenge for the match was made by Tetsuya Naito after Naito and SANADA beat Goto and Yoshi-Hashi in the main event at today’s Road to Wrestle Grand Slam event.

YOSHI-HASHi accepted the challenge for the team. The title match does not yet have an official date. It will be Naito, SANADA, and Bushi from LIJ facing CHAOS for the matchup.