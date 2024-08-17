Yota Tsuji vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Set for NJPW G1 Climax 34 Finals

– During today’s NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 17 event, Zack Sabre Jr. beat Shingo Takagi in the A Block semifinals of the tournament. It will now be Sabre vs. Yota Tsuji in the finals of this year’s tournament.

Tsuji previously beat Jeff Cobb in the B Block semifinals to the advance in the tournament. The finals are scheduled for tomorrow (August 18) at the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. They will stream live on NJPW World.