You Cannot Kill David Arquette Documentary Now Streaming on Hulu

If you haven’t had a chance to see the wrestling documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette yet, you can now check it out on Hulu. The streaming service has the documentary, which looks at Arquette’s return to the ring to find redemption from wrestling fans for his infamous WCW Championship win, available to stream for subscribers. You can check it out here.

The documentary looks at Arquette’s return to wrestling to erase the negative legacy that he has with some wrestling fans over the 2000 WCW World Heavyweight Championship win and follows him to independent shows in the US, training in Mexico and more. It includes interviews with Arquette, Courteney Cox, Arquette’s wife and daughter, his sisters Patricia and Rosanna, as well as Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff and more.

You Cannot Kill David Arquette received a limited drive-in and VOD release in August. I reviewed the film back at the time for 411, and you can check out that review here.