Yuka Sakazaki Joins Sumie Sakai Retirement Match At NJPW Battle In The Valley

Yuka Sakazaki will be competing in Sumie Sakai’s retirement match at NJPW Battle In The Valley. NJPW posted a video on Friday with Hiromu Takahashi announcing that Sakazaki will team with himself and Mayu Iwatani against Sakai and a male and female competitor yet to be named on the January 11th show.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place from San Jose, California, is:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Sumie Sakai, TBA, & TBA vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani, & Yuka Sakazaki