– Major Leage Wrestling announced a new matchup for next week’s MLW Summer of the Beasts event. Yuki Kamifuku will face J-Pop idol Wakana Uehera at the upcoming event. MLW Summer of the Beasts is scheduled for June 26 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Yuki Kamifuku faces J-Pop Idol Wakana Uehara in NYC

Japanese Supermodel vs. J-Pop Idol collide June 26 at Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Tickets now available at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Japanese super model Yuki Kamifuku vs J-pop idol Wakana Uehara at MLW Summer of the Beasts, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, June 26.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Fans around the world can stream Summer of the Beasts free starting at 9pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Thursday, June 26.

An exciting, high-energy match between Japanese super model and a J-pop idol – both turned pro wrestlers – has been signed for Summer of the Beasts. The fierce and electrifying Yuki Kamifuku (a.k.a. “Kamiyu”) will take on J-Pop sensation Wakana Uehara in a stunning display Joshi skill and intensity. New York City will host this unique match which brings together a Japanese supermodel and a J-Pop idol in a battle presented in conjunction with TJPW.

Wakana Uehara, known for her mesmerizing performances and undeniable stage presence, is a beloved J-Pop idol who has captivated audiences worldwide. As a former member of the groups Tenkou Shoujo, Advance Arc Harmony, and 99999, Wakana has firmly established herself as a major force in Japan’s music scene. With her stunning singing and dancing, she has garnered legions of devoted fans, earning recognition both as a musical artist and a captivating figure in the entertainment world. Over the past few years, she’s expanded into pro wrestling, battling legends like Aja Kong and developing spectacular handspring elbow based fighting attacks. Now, she steps into the ring to show her strength and determination in a different arena: Major League Wrestling.

Yuki Kamifuku, also known as Kamiyu, is a Japanese supermodel and professional wrestler who has captivated the hearts of fans around the globe. Known for her striking beauty and athleticism, Kamiyu’s journey in the world of professional wrestling has been nothing short of remarkable. Kamiyu is poised to make her mark in New York City with a dominant performance against her J-Pop idol counterpart. The dynamic athlete is determined to prove that she is more than just a pretty face – she’s a force to be reckoned with inside the squared circle. Kamiyu’s star is on the rise, and fans are eagerly awaiting her first major clash on American soil.

The match between Kamiyu and Uehara is not only a clash of athleticism but also a cultural phenomenon. Two powerful figures from the worlds of Japanese fashion and music will face off in an unforgettable contest that will surely leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Will Kamiyu’s fierce wrestling style and supermodel swagger overcome the fiery spirit and idol charm of Uehara? Only one will come out on top in this clash of pop culture icons.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience MLW live from New York City!

Local bell time for ticket holders is 6:55pm ET.