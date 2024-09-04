Zachary Wentz Shouts Out Jordynne Grace For Paving Way In TNA & WWE Crossover

The Rascalz have an NXT Tag Team Title match next week, and Zachary Wentz shouted out Jordynne Grace for helping to kick open the door between the companies. Next week’s show will see The Rascalz challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships, while Grace will defend the TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge. Wentz took to Twitter to praise Grace for leading the way into WWE with her Royal Rumble appearance and her NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Battleground.

Wentz wrote:

“AYE LETS GOOOO!!!!!!! High key shout out @JordynneGrace for killing her opportunities with WWE. Without it, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity.”

Wentz picked up a big win at NXT No Mercy when he defeated Wes Lee in a one-on-one match.