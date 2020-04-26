Zack Ryder Files Two New Trademarks

Zack Ryder is taking control of his professional identity as he’s filed trademarks for two new terms. Fightful reports that Ryder, who was among those released by WWE earlier this month, has filed trademark applications for “Internet Champion” and “Alwayz Ready” for both merchandising and wrestling exhibition purposes.

Ryder used “Alwayz Ready” as a hashtag during his WWE run, and of course he was the Internet Champion during the YouTube series that facilitated his rise in fans’ eyes, Z! True Long Island Story.