wrestling / News
Zack Ryder Files Two New Trademarks
April 26, 2020 | Posted by
Zack Ryder is taking control of his professional identity as he’s filed trademarks for two new terms. Fightful reports that Ryder, who was among those released by WWE earlier this month, has filed trademark applications for “Internet Champion” and “Alwayz Ready” for both merchandising and wrestling exhibition purposes.
Ryder used “Alwayz Ready” as a hashtag during his WWE run, and of course he was the Internet Champion during the YouTube series that facilitated his rise in fans’ eyes, Z! True Long Island Story.
More Trending Stories
- Taz Defends Cody Rhodes Topping AEW Rankings, Says Triple H Has Been No. 1 in WWE’s ‘Invisible Ranking System’ for 15 Years
- Roman Reigns Tweets Karl Anderson That The Usos Are the Best Tag Team in the World
- Dustin Rhodes Reportedly Deletes Facebook Post Calling for End of Coronavirus Shutdown
- Jim Ross Says John Cena Belongs on The Mt. Rushmore of WWE Stars, Discusses His Legacy In Wrestling