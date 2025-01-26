Zack Sabre Jr. Reflects On Going On After Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega At Wrestle Dynasty

Zack Sabre Jr. battled Ricochet at Wrestle Dynasty immediately after Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega, and he recently weighed in on following that bout. Sabre spoke with NJPW and spoke about following up the acclaimed match; you can see highlights below:

On following the Omega vs. Kidd match: “I was warming up and I could hear the crowd. Gabe and Kenny was a match rooted in a lot of emotion and deeper meaning. Me and Ricochet was essentially an exhibition match- we’d only had one interaction when he surprised me in Osaka and then nothing for two months. My priority had to be promoting the January 4 match with Shota. But it was a remarkable match, and I’m happy for the fans they were able to see something like that. My purpose was really to make sure I defended the IWGP World Heavyweight title from an outsider.”

On his match compared to Kidd vs. Omega: “It was a very physical match, but it was just about each of us fighting to be the champion. So it was never going to be comparable to Gabe and Kenny and that’s fine.”