Zack Sabre Jr. Reflects On Facing Shota Umino At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19
Zack Sabre Jr. defended the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Shota Umino at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19, and he spoke about Umino’s performance after the show. Sabre defeated Umino after a back and forth match and he spoke about his opponent in an interview with Pep Talks after Wrestle Dynasty.
“I think Shota, I think he’s much tougher and more resilient than I think a lot of people give him credit for,” Sabre said (h/t to Fightful). “We sort of had somewhat of a gentleman’s agreement that I wouldn’t touch his ankle before. But I prioritised wanting to keep the championship over sportsmanship. But the fact that he was able to get the ropes from the submission, I think it’s a testament to how tough he is. I think he’s going to find himself in the near future. I have no doubt that he’s going to be a world champion in the future. But I think he’s still lost, knowing the wrestler that he is. But it takes time.”
He continued, “It’s easy for me with a 20-year career to be able to look down upon him. But I was very impressed by him. Obviously it was indeed a very long match, but that’s a sign of how, I think, how tough he was, and I also think the pressure obviously, neither of us had main evented the Tokyo Dome before. I don’t know what the statistics are. Is it the first Tokyo Dome in 12 years without one of Okada, Naito and Tanahashi or something like that, right? So, it was a progression for me, but I’ve got 20 years and, much more experience. So I think, in fact, he’s 27. Six or seven years into his career to be able to main event at the Tokyo Dome, I think he did incredibly well.”
