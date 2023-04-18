Zack Sabre Jr.’s Opponent Set For GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn

wrestling / News
The opponent for Zack Sabre Jr.’s GCW debut at Fight Night: Brooklyn is set. GCW announced on Monday that Sabre will face Tony Deppen at the March 11th show, as you can see below.
Sabre was announced for the show, which will air on FITE+, last Friday.
*BROOKLYN UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ZACK SABRE JR
vs
TONY DEPPEN
Plus:
GCW Champ Masha Slamovich
Matt Cardona BDay Celebration
Alex Coughlin
Nick FN Gage
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/gXjF8UvyWD
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Thurs 5/11 – 8PM
Roulette Intermedium pic.twitter.com/i0Vo0cXmwk
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 17, 2023
