Zack Sabre Jr.’s Opponent Set For GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn

April 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The opponent for Zack Sabre Jr.’s GCW debut at Fight Night: Brooklyn is set. GCW announced on Monday that Sabre will face Tony Deppen at the March 11th show, as you can see below.

Sabre was announced for the show, which will air on FITE+, last Friday.

