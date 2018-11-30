wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams Added to ROH TV Tapings
ROH has announced that Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams has been added to the post Final Battle TV tapings. Also appearing….
ROH World Champion Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb
ROH World Tag Team Champions SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia)
Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai
CMLL’s Rush
“The American Nightmare” Cody
The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)
“The Villain” Marty Scurll
“Hangman” Adam Page
Madison Rayne
Christopher Daniels
Bully Ray
Flip Gordon
Karen Q
Jonathan Gresham
Silas Young
Chris Sabin
Cheeseburger
The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)
Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa)
Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T.)