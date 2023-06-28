– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, wrestler Zak Zodiac (brother of AEW star and former WWE Superstar Saraya) discussed his career and his failed tryouts with WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Zak Zodiac on his tryouts in WWE: “To be honest, Chris, I’ve had six WWE tryouts in total. The last one being in March 2020. I flew out there, [did] my physical, [did] my blood, done everything. I was pretty much told that this was my time. Then the global pandemic happened. I’ve not heard [anything] since.”

On the feedback he received from the tryouts: “During these times, you know, there was always something. ‘You need to cut up. You need to put weight on. You need to get a persona. You need to do this. You need to do that.’ I would smash the trial. People like Finlay, and Arn Anderson, and Golddust — they’re like, ‘You’re great, lad. You’re a good worker. You’re solid. You know your stuff.’ The compliments I used to get [were] enough to give me the biggest head in the world.”

Zodiac on struggling with rejection: “I started thinking, ‘What’s going on here?’ ‘Why do I keep being brought back? Why am I working so hard to do everything they’re asking of me, but I always fall at that last level. I just don’t get it.’ I struggled with rejection. I didn’t know how to take it.”