Zayda Steel Says MLW Featherweight Championship Is Her Goal

Zayda Steel has her eyes set on Janai Kai’s MLW Featherweight Championship, as she recently noted. The MLW star has been on a roll as of late with several big wins, and she spoke with Astrid Asks where she said winning the title is her current goal in the company.

“Well, I’ll say right now, my goal is that MLW Featherweight Championship,” Steel said (per Fightful). “Those ladies, I’ve worked with all of them, except for Janai [Kai]. She’s ducking me. I don’t know if Selina is letting her duck me.”

She continued, “All of those ladies, I will say, as much as we hate each other, they have a special place in my heart. I’ve beaten all the women in MLW. So, Janai is next. I’m still green, I’m still young in my career. I’ll say this right now, I’m using MLW as practice for TV. But I do want that Featherweight Championship.”

Steel will face Delmi Exo at MLW Once Upon A Time In New York this weekend.