Zelina Vega Discusses a Potential TNA Return, How TNA Will Always Be a Part of Her Story

June 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown 4-25-25 Zelina Vega Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with the Lightweights podcast, WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega discussed making a return to TNA Wrestling, and if she’d also like to try and win a title in TNA while also holding the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zelina Vega on if she wants to win a title in TNA as well while holding the US belt: “I didn’t think about that. I think that’d be super dope for sure, especially because I was one of the people that — again, people forget, but I started in TNA.”

On being open to a TNA return: “I don’t say no to anything, really. It’s nice to know that there’s opportunities, for that to even be a possibility, I guess. It’s like one of those things where it’s like, oh, would you want to do this?’ It’s like, well, it was never an option. Same with [the Women’s US title]. It was never an option. So it was like, well, yeah. Let’s do all of it. Give me all the titles. I’ll take everything, let’s do this. Yeah, I think it’d be nice to kind of get in there and work with people I didn’t really get to work with. I mean, who knows?”

On TNA always being a part of her story: “But I think either way, TNA will always be a part of my story. I do look at Rosita, though, and go, ‘Who is that person?’ I feel like I don’t know her. She’s so far removed from who I am now; she was a baby. It’s just weird. It’s crazy to look back and say, yeah, I was tag champion there, tag champion here. It’s insane, such a weird world.”

Vega previously competed in TNA Wrestling as Rosita. During her stint, she became a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside Sarita.

However, before a potential return to TNA Wrestling, Zelina Vega will have her hands full, as she has a huge title defense scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown next week. She faces former NXT Women’s Champion Giulia in a title bout on SmackDown on Friday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will be held at the Kingdom Arena the night before Night of Champions.

