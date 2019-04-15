WWE News: Zelina Vega Says Raw Roster is On Notice, Usos Welcome Raw to Uso Penitentiary

– Zelina Vega hyped up Andrade as one of the newest members of the Raw rosters in a post-Raw backstage video. You can see the video below of Vega and Andrade reacting to the latter’s win over Finn Balor on tonight’s episode.

“Not only are we part of the Raw roster, but we dominated the Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor tonight,” Vega said. “So not only did we deliver a message to him, we delivered a message to the entire Raw roster. And what message is that? Not only are we the future of Raw, we’re the future of WWE. And it’s only a matter of time before we have gold around our waist.”

– Here’s another Raw backstage video, with the Usos commenting on their jump to Raw. The two have some fun with Charly Caruso and say that they’re welcoming Raw to the Uso Penitentiary, promising to run through the Raw tag team roster like they did on Smackdown: