wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Says Raw Roster is On Notice, Usos Welcome Raw to Uso Penitentiary
– Zelina Vega hyped up Andrade as one of the newest members of the Raw rosters in a post-Raw backstage video. You can see the video below of Vega and Andrade reacting to the latter’s win over Finn Balor on tonight’s episode.
“Not only are we part of the Raw roster, but we dominated the Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor tonight,” Vega said. “So not only did we deliver a message to him, we delivered a message to the entire Raw roster. And what message is that? Not only are we the future of Raw, we’re the future of WWE. And it’s only a matter of time before we have gold around our waist.”
EXCLUSIVE: After @AndradeCienWWE's non-title victory over @FinnBalor during the #SuperstarShakeUp, @Zelina_VegaWWE puts the entire #RAW roster on notice… pic.twitter.com/0sHz0Xula0
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
– Here’s another Raw backstage video, with the Usos commenting on their jump to Raw. The two have some fun with Charly Caruso and say that they’re welcoming Raw to the Uso Penitentiary, promising to run through the Raw tag team roster like they did on Smackdown:
EXCLUSIVE: #RAW is about to become the #UsoPenitentiary courtesy of @WWEUsos! pic.twitter.com/izj5nd1maJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Hopes WWE Names WM Women’s Battle Royal After Chyna Next Year
- Darren Young Recalls Triple H Making Him Cry Backstage in WWE, Says He’s Been in Contact with AEW and ROH
- Peyton Royce Talks About Why Her Fiancee, Tye Dillinger, Asked for His WWE Release
- Pat McAfee Says WWE Was Not Happy About Big Show Spoiling WrestleMania 35 Opening Match