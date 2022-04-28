ZERO1 Teaming With NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH For Shinjiro Otani Benefit Show

ZERO1 has announced that they will be partnering with NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH to hold a benefit show for Shinjiro Otani. As previously reported, Otani suffered a serious cervical injury during a recent ZERO1 show and the last word was that he couldn’t move. He had successful surgery on the spinal cord, but it’s unknown if his condition has improved.

The benefit show will be held on June 4 at Ota City General Gymnasium.

“Oshinobu PREMIUM ONE TEAM ZERO1! Shinjiro Otani Aid!! Stand up as many times as you want!”

※In this tournament, we will donate the full amount of proceeds minus miscellaneous expenses from sales to Shinjiro Otani.

Date and time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, the game starts at 16:00 (doors open at 14:30)

Venue name: Ota City General Gymnasium (1-11-1 Higashikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo TEL: 03-5480-6688)

Access: 5-minute walk from Umeyashiki Station on the Keikyu Line / 7-minute walk from Keikyu Kamata Station / 15-minute walk from Kamata Station on the JR Line & Tokyu Line

Organizer: Daiko Holdings Group, Inc.

Co-organizer: Daiko ZERO1 Co., Ltd.

Cooperation: New Japan Pro Wrestling / Pro Wrestling NOAH / Dainippon Pro Wrestling / Ganbare Pro Wrestling / FREEDOMS, etc.

Contact: Daiko ZERO1 Co., Ltd. 03-6661-6961