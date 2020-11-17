Zeus Pulled From AJPW’s Real World Tag League Due To COVID-19

As previously reported, AJPW star Zeus tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, with the company initially announcing that he would be sidelined for at least a week. However, it appears he’ll be out of action a bit longer than that.

AJPW took to Twitter to announce that Zeus won’t participate in the Real World Tag League due to COVID-19, with Izanagi set to replace him and team with Shigehiro Irie in the tournament.

The Real World Tag League is set to get started on Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 7. Here is the list of teams and full schedule for the tournament:

Teams

* Suwama & Shuji Ishikawa

* Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi

* Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto

* Izanagi & Shigehiro Irie

* Yoshitatsu & Ryoji Sai

* Tajiri & Masato Tanaka

* Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

* Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto

Schedule

November 18th

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Shigehiro Irie & Izanagi

• Masato Tanaka & Tajiri vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

November 21st

• Shigehiro Irie & Izanagi vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

November 22nd

• Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

November 23rd

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

• Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino vs. Shigehiro Irie & Izanagi

November 29th

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Shigehiro Irie & Izanagi

December 4th

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto

• Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu vs. Shigehiro Irie & Izanagi

• Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

December 5th

• Masato Tanaka & Tajiri vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Shigehiro Irie & Zeus

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

December 7th

• Abdullah Kobayashi and Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Shuji Ishikawa and Suwama

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi

• Masato Tanaka & Tajiri vs. Shigehiro Irie & Izanagi

• Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu