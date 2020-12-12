wrestling / News

WWE News: Zeus’ Career Highlights on WWE Playlist, Stock Slightly Down

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zeus

– WWE has honored Tiny “Zeus” Lister with a video of his career highlights. The latest WWE Playlist features highlights from Zeus’ wrestling career following his passing on Thursday:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.25 on Friday, down $0.19 (0.43%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.16% on the day.

