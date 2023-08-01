Zicky Dice Says He’s a Star, Gives Out Phone Number For Promoters

Zicky Dice is making moves following his Impact Wrestling exit and is testing the waters of free agency. Dice, who exited the company with a loss on last week’s Impact, appeared on the Babyfaces Podcast for a new interview. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his star value: “I am a star. I’m a megastar. I can do it better than everybody else. You know what the problem is? No one has believed in Zicky as much as Zicky believes in Zicky. It’s time that I leave the nest and spread my wings and do what I was destined to do. What’s free agency look like? It looks like a lot of negotiations. It looks like a lot of phone calls. It looks like Zicky Dice saying ‘no.’ For the first time in nine years in my career, I’m saying ‘no.’ I’ve done two shows on Twitch with over a million views each. I have things going on right now that I can’t even talk about because they are so big. I know what I’m capable of, and I’ve done this all by myself. DIY until the day I die. If anyone is listening, this is your chance to invest. This is your chance to invest in the highest rising stock in all of entertainment. I shit on professional wrestling because Zicky Dice is bigger than professional wrestling. I’m taking over the goddamn world.”

On potentially showing up on TV: “Don’t change the channel. Every moment, there is a different channel in my head. I’m obsessed with television. I’m a television megastar. Any one of you big time promoters that love money as much as ‘Outlandish’ Zicky Dice loves money, this is your chance. Today’s price is not tomorrow’s. Give me a call at 740-469-9388. That is my actual phone number.”