Zicky Dice Says He’s About To Become A Free Agent
December 28, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Zicky Dice noted that his contract with the NWA will be up at the end of the week, making him a free agent. This confirms a report from last month that stated his contract would be up at the end of 2020.
He wrote: “My contract with the NWA expires in 4 days. Tag a promotion you’d like to make #OUTLANDISH. #FREEAGENT”
My contract with the NWA expires in 4 days. Tag a promotion you’d like to make #OUTLANDISH. #FREEAGENT
— “OUTLANDISH” Zicky Dice (@ZickyDice) December 28, 2020
The best is yet to come.
— “OUTLANDISH” Zicky Dice (@ZickyDice) December 27, 2020
You’re very welcome my lizard. More to come. Buckle up! https://t.co/6t6Hue7Bqh
— “OUTLANDISH” Zicky Dice (@ZickyDice) December 25, 2020
