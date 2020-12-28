Zicky Dice Says He’s About To Become A Free Agent

In a post on Twitter, Zicky Dice noted that his contract with the NWA will be up at the end of the week, making him a free agent. This confirms a report from last month that stated his contract would be up at the end of 2020.

He wrote: “My contract with the NWA expires in 4 days. Tag a promotion you’d like to make #OUTLANDISH. #FREEAGENT”

