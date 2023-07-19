Zicky Dice On Training At Seth Rollins’ School, Says Rollins Was There Regularly

Zicky Dice trained at Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, and he recently talked about his experiences at the school. Dice spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and recalled his experiences at the school, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On Rollins not thinking he was going to take wrestling seriously: “He’ll tell you too, he’ll tell you. He thought I was going to come in and not take it seriously, he thought I was going to goof off because of the music and things I’ve done in music and I proved him wrong. Hell, I ran into him just recently in public, it was so random. Walking my dog, ran into him and he’s like ‘Where’s all your fat?’, it’s gone baby. It’s gone. I come from the third Black & Brave wrestling academy class and I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen come through and I’m like ‘Oh yeah, I think that guy can be someone’ and they just want to come train, they just want to come hang out. That’s not what I did.”

On Rollins being at the school overseeing classes: “A lot of people say, ‘I bet you he wasn’t even there’, and this is back when Raw was on Mondays and SmackDown was on Tuesdays. We had training Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and if he wasn’t at SmackDown, he was there Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. If he was at SmackDown, he was there Wednesday and Thursday. The dude breaths, eats, sleeps, and shits pro wrestling. His love for it is unreal, and that’s why he’s at that level. He’s got every freaking championship belt hanging up in that facility.”

On he and Nathan Frazer representing the school: “Dangerous Snake, shout out to him, he makes gear over at AEW but other than that, no one else is wrestling. First class, I don’t think anyone’s wrestling. There’s a few handful of guys that have come from other classes, Nathan Frazer is a Black and Brave dude. I take pride in Nathan, we came from Black and Brave and I love that. I love flying that flag.”