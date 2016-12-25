– Bob Holly appeared on one of the recent episodes of the X-Pac 1, 2, 360 show. You can see some highlights and the video below:

On his Thurman “Sparky” Plugg gimmick: “People laugh at it. I’ll tell them, what am I going to tell these guys?! No?! I guarantee you if they gave you that name you wouldn’t tell them no, especially when that’s been your goal all your life. You wanted to be in WWF. You would take whatever name they gave you, whether it’s humiliating or not and just run with it.”

On Vince McMahon gifting him the race car he used in vignettes: “He goes, no, I’m gonna let you have it. I’m going to sell it to you. I think he was screwing with me. He had to have been. I was in a panic because I was like, oh my God how am I going to get the money to pay for this? There’s no way. Even if they took it out of my pay I would end up with nothing for years and years and years. I was freaking out. So then he goes, I’m going to sell it to you for a hundred dollars. I’m like, excuse me? He goes, a hundred dollars. I said no, I will sell it and get you your money out of all this equipment and give it back. He goes, nope. It’s yours for a hundred dollars. I insist. Stay on the phone with my attorney and we’ll send you all the paperwork and blah, blah, blah, and he hung up. To this day I never saw that hundred dollars come out of my paycheck.”

On Bill DeMott consoling Matt Cappotelli after Bob beat him up in the ring: “That was a huge oxymoron, wasn’t it? I mean really. He was consoling him and everything. I’m like, are you kidding me…I was recovering so I never did talk to him [Bill]. Bill and I probably had talked about it but I can’t remember the conversation. Actually I know we talked about it but I honestly can’t remember the conversation. It’s not ballet what we do. It’s a rough business. I did the same thing with Randy Orton on a nightly basis, because that’s what they asked me to do. Randy, not one time, not one time complained about me being too rough with him. That’s just the way I wrestle a lot of times, because I don’t mind it back. If I’m going to do something to you, I’m fine with it back, and that’s the way it is in wrestling.”

On Eric Bischoff offering him a job at WCW when he was with WWF: “They did… It wasn’t even an option for me. It was not even an option because Vince had taken such good care of me, and not monetarily – just through the whole race car thing. I’m a loyal person. You know, I’ve worked the man. I never had any problems for him. I just felt like my loyalty was important.”

On his feelings about CTE and the lawsuits filed against WWE: “I’m not worried about it. The thing is, that’s what I chose to do. Vince didn’t twist my arm and say, get in that ring and do this and this and this. I chose to get in that ring. I chose to have the matches, as far as how rough I was. I chose that. He didn’t tell me to go out there and be rough. He didn’t tell me to go out there and take a chair shot to the head, or anything like that. I chose that career path. That’s what gets me. It’s like, these guys chose this and some of them are even still wrestling. So how can they sit there and say they’re having post-concussion syndrome when they’re still wrestling? I just don’t understand that. It’s a crock of s–t if you ask me.”

On his current lifestyle: “I have to be very frugal. I can pick and choose what I want to do. I’ve afforded that luxury because I saved my money…I pick and choose what shows I want to do. I don’t work every single weekend…As long as I watch how I’m doing everything, I don’t have to work every again.”

On changing his mind about women’s wrestling: “Women’s wrestling has evolved so much. I honestly think they can carry a show. I really do. I think they can main event a pay-per-view now. It has evolved so much and the talent has become so incredible now.”